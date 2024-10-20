Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A child was knocked to the ground after being tackled by a football player at a match.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anson Cousins, 32, was attending Surrey Casuals FC vs AFC Ewell on October 12. Twenty minutes into the match, his cousin Reggie was standing at the side of the pitch when the ball came towards him and he saw his chance to play.

As he ran to the ball one of the players, Terry, 31, also ran in and "wiped" 12-year-old Reggie out.

Luckily nobody was injured and the game resumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reggie, 12, accidentally being slide tackled by non-league footballer Terry. | Anson Cousins / SWNS

Anderson, a carer, from south London, said: “The day started off in typical non-league fashion, our captain was out the night before and late, two players dropped out and we weren't looking great going into the game. Because of this my little cousin, thought he was going to being playing in the game.

“He was running up and down the pitch following the ball. As the ball came towards him, his eyes lit up and he saw the opportunity but our centre back, Terry had other ideas.

“To be fair to the kid, he took it very well and Terry was getting a lot of stick for the challenge after 'bottling' the 50/50 and said he should've gone studs up.”

Anderson was fine but a little shaken up. He dusted himself off and he carried on.

He said: “We started a Sunday team, and we are looking to set up a kid’s team. We’ve bought the equipment and it’s now to find somewhere to do. Perhaps the little lad can play for us in the future.”