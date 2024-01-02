Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham City after just 15 matches in charge of the Championship club.

Birmingham City have sacked manager Wayne Rooney after the Manchester United legend endured a poor run of results over his brief 15-match spell at St Andrew's.

Rooney's appointment in October turned heads as the club replaced John Eustance, who had led the club to sixth position in the Championship table at the start of the season. The Blues have since slipped to 20th in the table with Monday night's 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road proving the final blow for the new manager.

After just 83 days in charge, Birmingham City are now in the market for a new boss. NationalWorld looks at Wayne Rooney's impressive net worth, and feisty message to the club following his sacking and his managerial record.

'I do not believe' - Wayne Rooney sends Birmingham City strong message

Following confirmation of his sacking from Birmingham City, Wayne Rooney took to social media to share a statement reacting to the news. The Premier League legend wished the Championship club well, but vented frustrations that owners Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook had not allowed him more time to turn the tide of bad results.

Rooney said that it would 'take some time' to get over the 'setback' but affirmed his determination to continue his career as a manager after a dazzling 19-year career on the pitch.

He wrote: "I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

"Football is a results business - and I recognise they have not been at the level I want them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

"Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager. Finally, I wish Birmingham FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions."

Is Wayne Rooney a good manager? Record at Derby County, DC United and Birmingham City explored

Wayne Rooney won just two of his 15 matches in charge of Birmingham City, a poor return which ultimately led to his early departure from St Andrew's. The striker's struggles in managerial roles have been widely publicised, but it hasn't all been failures for the star.

Rooney started his managerial career at Derby County in November 2020, where he managed to help the club avoid relegation in a spell which saw him linked to the Celtic job when results were at their best. The former Everton man could do little to avoid relegation the next campaign as the club was hit with financial punishments but saw out the season at Pride Park.

Defeat to Leeds United prove the final nail in the Wayne Rooney Birmingham City coffin (Image: Getty Images)

In July 2022, Rooney was announced as head coach at DC United but endured an underwhelming spell, picking up nine points in 14 games and missing the playoffs. As a result, the club and Rooney mutually parted ways this autumn shortly before he joined Birmingham City.

Wayne Rooney net worth

Wayne Rooney is reported to have a net worth of £170 million based on his career earnings so far as a footballer, manager and through sponsorship deals.

The former Manchester United star was one of the top players at Old Trafford during his time at the club between 2004 and 2017. Rooney did have the chance to complete a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League in 2016 but instead took a 50% wage cut to join boyhood club Everton in 2017. The talisman did eventually play his football abroad in the United States and was one of the MLS' best-paid players, despite the star sharing grievances that 'American players get underpaid'.