Wesley Fofana has not had the most successful of spells at Chelsea.

He was among the first players to receive one of Chelsea’ longer-than-usual contracts, signing £30m plus £5m add-ons on transfer deadline day in August 2022 from Leicester.

Fofana played 15 league and five European games in his first season, none in his second season and 14 league games last season before a thigh injury ruled him out.

The Frenchman returned to training this summer, and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who has often spoken highly of him, put him on the bench for the Blues opener against Palace last weekend. He said before the game: “We are very happy because he is an important player.”

Fofana has sent the rumour mill into overdrive this morning as he has deleted every reference to Chelsea on his Instagram page, leading to speculation that is on - or is seeking - the way out from the club.

Instant reaction appears sceptical though, and suggests it is just attention seeking. Under one of the remaining Instagram posts, one person reacted: “More social media breakdowns than appearances for Chelsea.”

He has had a track record of traffic difficulties though. In May he had a court date after his Lamborghini was picked up breaking the speed limit in Acre Lane, Brixton. and in December 2022, Fofana was involved in another incident, running over EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney in Chelsea. Gaffney was trying to hail a cab when he was struck by Fofana’s Lamborghini. He passed a breathalyser test at the scene and faced no further action from the authorities. Gaffney was taken to hospital for treatment, but has not spoken publicly about the incident since.