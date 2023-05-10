West Ham have reached the semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the third-tier of European football and will play the Dutch team AZ Alkmaar

West Ham have suffered a far more turbulent season than in 2021/22 and currently occupy the 15th spot in the Premier League. After recently suffering three straight defeats in the Premier League, David Moyes has come back under pressure but success in Europe would do well to help his position at the side next season.

The Hammers will also enjoy momentum gained from Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United as they prepare to take on the Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar. Said Benrahma netted in the first half to mount pressure on Manchester United but that will be of little concern as the London side look ahead to their upcoming match.

AZ currently sit fourth in the Eredivisie and out of a place for Europe next year. However, success in this tournament could secure their spot for next season. Their last outing saw AZ draw 0-0 with Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the first leg of West Ham’s semi-final fixture against AZ Alkmaar.

When is West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar?

The two sides will face off tomorrow, Thursday 11 May, and the match will kick-off at 8pm BST. London Stadium will host the fixture this week ahead of the return leg next week. West Ham’s website has indicated that the match has sold out.

Said Benrahma celebrates scoring against Manchester United ahead of Europe semi-final

How to watch West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport with the match on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage of the match will begin at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off and highlights will then be made available to watch following the final whistle on BT Sport’s website. Subscriptions for BT Sport start at £29.99/month and the action can also be streamed through the BT Sport app and website.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have never met before but as AZ Alkmaar currently sit fourth in their league while West Ham have only just avoided a near relegation battle it could make for an interesting fight. David Moyes’ squad currently sit 15th in the Premier League, seven points clear of the drop-zone with just two wins in their last five fixtures. The Dutch side have played English opponents just twice in over 13 years where they faced Manchester United in the Europa League group stage. They drew 0-0 at the AFAS Stadion before losing 4-0 in the return leg at Old Trafford.

Team news

Moyes is not set to have any other injury concerns and could play the same outfit as the squad which impressed against Manchester United on Sunday. Tomas Soucek suffered a head knock against United but was able to continue and complete the 90 minutes. Kurt Zouma is set to miss out with an ankle injury, despite his manager keeping the severity of the issue under wraps.