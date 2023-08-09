West Ham are looking to add two England internationals to their team as they aim to build on their Europa Conference League triumph

West Ham United are closing in on two deals to sign former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse.

The Hammers are hoping to strengthen their team ahead of the new season as they prepare to compete in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

David Moyes’ side have been linked with both players throughout the transfer window following the departure of club captain Declan Rice earlier this summer.

But what will Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse offer West Ham next season and how much have The Hammers agreed to pay for the two England internationals?

Here is everything you need to know.

How much will Harry Maguire and James Ward Prowse cost West Ham?

West Ham have agreed deals for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Southampton star James Ward Prowse which are worth a combined total of £60 million.

Each of the two deals is thought to be worth in the region of around £30 million, according to reports.

Harry Maguire - what to expect

Former Man Utd captain Harry Maguire is close to joining West Ham. (Getty Images)

Harry Maguire is a 20-year-old England defender who has been a first team regular at international level under Gareth Southgate since 2017.

Over the last six years he has been capped 57 times for his country, scoring seven goals in the process.

Maguire started his career at his boyhood club Sheffield United in 2011 and his impressive form in League 1 caught the eye of Hull City manager Steve Bruce in 2014.

The Sheffield born defender impressed in the Premier League at Hull and followed that up with good form across a two-year spell at Leicester City between 2017 and 2019.

Maguire became the most expensive defender in football history when he signed for Man Utd for £80 million in 2019 and he was given the captains armband by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The defender was a regular fixture in the first team during his first three seasons at Old Trafford but he fell down the pecking order due to a loss of form under manager Erik Ten Hag who has since stripped him of the captaincy.

Maguire offers West Ham a wealth of experience and he has kept up his impressive form at international level despite a drop in form at Old Trafford.

What to expect from James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse is regarded as one of the best free kick takers in world football. (Getty Images)

James Ward-Prowse is a 28-year-old central midfielder who has spent the entirety of his career at Southampton.

Like Maguire, he made his first team debut in 2011 and he established himself as a key player for the Saints after their promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

Ward-Prowse won plaudits in the Southampton team for his tireless workrate and his ability to create chances through his set piece plays.

He was a member of the Southampton team which flourished in the Premier League under both Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman and he helped the club qualify for the Europa League in 2016.

Ward-Prowse is also viewed as a leader in the dressing room and he was handed the captaincy at Southampton in 2020.

Ward Prowse has been the club’s top goalscorer and Player of The Season in two of his three seasons as captain.

The midfielder has been on the fringes of the England setup under Gareth Southate and he has won 11 international caps, scoring two goals.