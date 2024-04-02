Non-League football match abandoned due to medical emergency as air ambulance helicopter lands on the pitch
A National League South match between local rivals Weymouth and Yeovil was abandoned due to a medical emergency. The Easter Monday clash which was played in front of a bumper crowd at the Bob Lucas Stadium was halted in the 75th minute after an emergency in the stands became apparent.
Both sets of players were rushed off the field, with an air ambulance subsequently arriving on the pitch. Weymouth announced on social media that the game had been paused, they tweeted at the time: “We can confirm that play is currently suspended due to a medical emergency in the away-fan section."
The fan was treated on the pitch for around 45 minutes and after the helicopter left the scene, the two clubs quickly confirmed that the match would be abandoned. Weymouth wrote on social media: "Due to the medical emergency that took place in the stadium this afternoon, we can confirm that today's game has been abandoned.
"Our thoughts go out to the casualty and their loved ones."
The post was promptly followed with an update from Weymouth’s chairman Paul Maitland. He explained: “Unfortunately later on in the game there was a medical emergency which required an air ambulance to attend the game and the game was halted why the person received medical treatment. That person is now away to hospital.
“Because of the length of time involved the referee deemed that the game needed to be cancelled at that point. The club has already been in contact with the National League who are already corresponding with now to decide what will happen next.”
Weymouth were 1-0 up at the time, courtesy of a first half goal from Dan Roberts. Maitland has not yet been informed whether the game will be replayed. He revealed that he expects a response promptly from the Football League, adding: “as of right now we don’t know but as a club all I want to is offer our best wishes to the person that has unfortunately fell ill and wish them a speedy recovery and apologise to those affected by the events at today’s game.”
