Manchester United will be looking to close in on Real Sociedad at the top of their Europa League group with a high-scoring win away from home.

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Thursday evening as they travel to face Omonia Nicosia away from home.

The Red Devils will be aiming to bolster their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds of this year’s competition after beating Moldovan outfit FC Sheriff in mid-September to record their first continental win of the campaign.

Erik ten Hag will also be eager to see his side make an immediate recovery from Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.

For their part, Omonia are managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, and are yet to win a game in the group stage of this year’s competition.

But who are Omonia Nicosia, and what can Manchester United expect in Thursday’s clash?

Here’s everything you need to know...

Who are Omonia Nicosia?

Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia, also known as Omonia Nicosia, were founded in 1948 and are one of the most successful clubs in the history of Cypriot football.

Over the course of the past few decades, Omonia have won 21 national titles, 15 Cypriot Cups, and 17 Cypriot Super Cups.

Their most recent trophy success came in a penalty shootout triumph in last season’s Cypriot Cup.

Omonia also hold the impressive distinction of being one of just three Cypriot clubs who have never been relegated from their domestic top flight.

Last season was a bit of a mixed bag for Omonia, however.

The format of the Cypriot top flight means that the division is split into two in its latter stages to decide who will challenge for the title, and who will be fighting the threat of relegation - with Omonia forced to settle for a spot in the lower half of the league.

Lennon’s men did rally somewhat though, and ultimately finished with the fourth best overall record in the league, comfortably avoiding the drop.

Things were much more auspicious in the Cypriot Cup, however. Omonia edged Ethnikos Achna to lift their only silverware of the season after a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Since then, Omonia have lost the subsequent Cypriot Super Cup to defending league champions Apollon.

From October 1999 to the present day, the club have used the 22,859 capacity New GSP Stadium, the largest stadium in Cyprus. The ground is shared with local rival APOEL.

What is Omonia’s current form like?

Domestically, Omonia Nicosia currently sit fourth in the Cypriot top flight after a steady start to the season.

Lennon’s side have won three and lost two of their opening five matches, and are currently three points behind league leaders Aris Limassol.

In Europe, however, their Europa League campaign has taken a bit of a nose-dive since they reached the group stage proper.

After comfortably seeing off Belgian outfit KAA Gent in a 4-0 aggregate victory in a qualification play-off, the Cypriots have gone on to lose successive matches against FC Sheriff and Real Sociedad.

Heading into Thursday’s match against United, they currently languish bottom of Group E with no points and a goal difference of -4.

What is Omonia’s head-to-head record with United like?

Omonia and United have never faced each other, meaning that Thursday’s clash will be a first for both clubs.