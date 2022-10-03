Sarina Wiegman’s side are in for a big test as they take on the number one ranked team in the world

The England women’s national side are back in action this week with their first of a double header of home international friendlies.

Sarina Wiegman’s side take on the USA and Czech Republic over the next ten days starting with the number one ranked team in the world.

England were last in action in September when they won their FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg, beating the latter 10-0 at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about England’s first October international friendly against the USA including the date, kick-off time, venue and how to watch on TV:

When and where is England women vs USA international friendly?

The match against the USA will be played on Friday, October 7 with an 8pm (BST) kick-off time.

Wembley Stadium is set to be the venue for the fixture and it will be the first time that the 90,000 seater venue has hosted the England women’s team since July’s UEFA 2022 final, where they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time to lift the trophy.

It will also be the first time England have faced the USA since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup where the United States won 2-0 in Florida.

What TV channel is England women vs USA on?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV1 and on STV in Scotland.

Build up starts from 7:30pm with Laura Woods hosting ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

England women vs USA live stream

The match can be live streamed on the ITV Player and on the STV Player in Scotland.

The ITV player can be accessed through a web browser or on mobile and smart devices via the app which is available to download in most mainstream app stores.

England women vs USA tickets

Tickets for the match went on sale in August and have now sold out on the official Wembley Stadium website.

The briefs sold out less than 24 hours after going on sale and the England Women’s side could be set to break their attendance record at the match.

England women squad for USA and Czech Republic friendlies

Sarina Wiegman named a 24-player England squad last month.

There are first senior call-ups for West Ham United’s Lucy Parker and Jessica Park, who is on loan at Everton, while Manchester City’s Esme Morgan is also in line to make her senior international debut.

Here are the players who have been called up for the double header of friendlies against USA and Czech Republic:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham United), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jessica Park (Everton, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)