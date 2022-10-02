Arema FC’s 42,000 seat Kanjuruhan Stadium is one of the biggest stadiums in Indonesia’s premier league Liga 1

Brawling Arema FC supporters were panicked after police fired tear gas at them (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The crush happened at the 38,000 seat Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java after Arema FC fans stormed the pitch following their side’s defeat in an Indonesian premier league Liga 1 match.

It is already one of the world’s worst football stadium disasters. It follows tragedies including the Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

So what happened in Indonesia- and what have the Indonesian authorities said?

Relatives are awaiting news about their loved ones outside one of Malang’s main hospital (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Where is Malang?

The city of Malang is in Indonesia - a country made up of an archipelago of islands that sits on the eastern side of the Indian Ocean.

Malang is in East Java - a province of one of the country’s main islands. It is around 750km away from the capital Jakarta and close to the popular holiday island of Bali.

Home to more than 800,000 people, it is famed for its mix of its ancient and colonial architecture.

What happened at Arema FC?

Arema FC had played major rivals Persebaya - a club from the main East Java city of Surabaya - in a mid-table clash in Indonesia’s top league when the stampede happened. It is understood 42,000 tickets had been sold for the game despite the stadium’s official capacity of 38,000.

No Persebaya fans were present at the game because of violence between rival fans in previous fixtures.

Police fired tear gas at Arema FC supporters after they flooded the pitch to protest against the club’s management (image: AFP/Getty Images)

After Arema lost the game 2-3, a section of fans - known as the ‘Aremania’ - stormed the pitch, while others chucked bottles and other objects at players and officials from the stands. Local police say some 3,000 fans ran onto the pitch after the final whistle.

According to the PA news agency, the club’s fanbase were angry because it was the first time the team had lost at home for 23 years. As well as taking place inside the stadium, what local police described as “anarchic” unrest spread to the concourses outside and led to five police cars being overturned and set on fire.

Unrest outside the stadium led to police cars being overturned and set alight (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In footage seen by NationalWorld, riot police with shields then charge at the pitch invaders and fire tear gas into the stands. The use of tear gas is banned in football stadiums by the international football governing body FIFA.

The police’s actions led to panic among the crowd and caused a surge of people to run to the stadium exits. Many were trampled and suffocated in the ensuing crush.

At present, the death toll is 125, with a further 180 injured. The number had been 174 deaths but was revised down by local authorities as it had counted “duplicate fatalities”. Two police officers and several children are believed to be among the dead.

What have Indonesian authorities said?

Indonesia’s football association, known as PSSI, has suspended Liga 1 indefinitely on the instruction of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The footballing authorities are reviewing security procedures before allowing fixtures to resume.

Arema FC has also been banned from hosting matches for the remainder of the season, if it resumes.

Indonesian football has been suspended indefinitely (image: AFP/Getty Images)

President Widodo expressed his deep condolences for the dead in a televised address on Sunday (2 October).

“I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future,” he said. “We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”

Mr Widodo ordered his sports minister, the national police chief and the chairperson of the PSSI to set up an investigation into what happened.

Indonesia is due to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup between 20 May and 11 June.

Reacting to the news of the stadium disaster, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement: “The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia.