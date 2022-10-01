Olivia Pratt-Korbel died from gunshot wounds after a burglar was chased into her home

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel nearly six weeks after she was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool.

Thomas Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is accused of killing Olivia, who died after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased into her family’s property in Dovecot on 22 August.

Cashman has also been charged with the attempted murders of Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured during the incident, and Nee.

He faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.

A second man, Paul Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, also in West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They will both appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Corr said the charges had been authorised following “the review of a file of evidence received from Merseyside Police”.

The Coffin of Olivia Pratt-Korbell is carried into St Margaret Mary’s Church. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

What did police say?

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the police remained committed to finding all those involved in the tragedy, including “the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals”.

He said: “Our work continues in earnest. At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.