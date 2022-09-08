Women’s Super League: when do WSL football fixtures start, when Chelsea and Arsenal play - how to watch UK TV
England’s Lionesses have returned to their league clubs and will compete in the Women’s Super League this weekend after wrapping up World Cup 2023 qualification in style
Emma Hayes’ Chelsea enter the 2022/23 Women’s Super League as the champions once more, after a nail-biting finish last season saw them beat Arsenal by just one point to the top spot.
Meanwhile at the other end of the table, Liverpool have rejoined the top flight of women’s football after earning promotion.
They were first relegated back in 2020 but are now back in the WSL while Bournemouth were relegated to the Women’s Championship.
Last season was one of the most successful so far in the WSL in terms of attendance and growth, but this year is likely to raise the bar even more after England Lionesses won the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros tournament in July.
Not only was this the women’s side’s first ever major trophy, but it was the first piece of major silverware any England football squad have won since 1966.
Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson led their squad through a near perfect campaign which saw them concede just two goals in their seven matches while scoring over 20 goals, including eight against Norway.
The Lionesses have now returned to their home clubs, with some having moved on transfer deals this summer in preparation for what is set to be the busiest and most successful WSL season so far.
As the first weekend of the Women’s Super League approaches, here is all you need to know...
When are the first round of fixtures in Women’s Super League?
Saturday 10 September 2022 and Sunday 11 September will see the first of 22 matchdays in the WSL.
The weekend will kick off with a hotly anticipated match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
Here is the full schedule for the first weekend:
(all times are BST)
Saturday 10 September:
- Tottenham v Manchester United - 12.30pm
Sunday 11 September:
- Chelsea v West Ham - 12.30pm
- Everton v Leicester City - 1pm
- Reading v Liverpool - 2pm
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa - 2pm
- Manchester City v Arsenal - 7pm
How to watch the WSL in 2022/23
Both Sky Sports and the BBC are sharing the rights for a selection of matches, otherwise the FA Player will be showing the matches.
Sky Sports subscriptions are available for £46/month or Now TV daily passes can be purchased for £11.98/day.
The matches shown on the BBC will be on BBC Two or BBC iPlayer.
This is where you can watch this weekend’s matches:
- Tottenham v Man United: Sky Sports
- Chelsea v West Ham: BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
- Everton v Leicester: The FA Player
- Brighton v Aston Villa: The FA Player
- Reading v Liverpool: The FA Player
- Man City v Arsenal: Sky Sports
How to buy tickets for WSL matches
Tickets are available from each individual club website. These links can be accessed through the Women’s Super League website.
Prices vary depending on where the fixture is being played and the opposition, however many are available for as little as£7.
Who do the Lionesses play for?
Football fans will no doubt hope to catch the Lionesses in action. Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway both moved away this summer and will be playing for Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.
This is who England’s 2022 Women’s Euros winners play for:
Arsenal:
- Beth Mead
- Leah Williamson (C)
- Nikita Parris
- Lotte Wubben-Moy
Aston Villa
- Hannah Hampton
- Rachel Daly
Chelsea
- Millie Bright
- Jess Carter
- Fran Kirby
- Bethany England
Manchester City
- Alex Greenwood
- Lauren Hemp
- Demi Stokes
- Chloe Kelly
- Ellie Roebuck
Manchester United:
- Mary Earps
- Ella Toone
- Alessia Russo