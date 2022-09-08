England’s Lionesses have returned to their league clubs and will compete in the Women’s Super League this weekend after wrapping up World Cup 2023 qualification in style

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea enter the 2022/23 Women’s Super League as the champions once more, after a nail-biting finish last season saw them beat Arsenal by just one point to the top spot.

Meanwhile at the other end of the table, Liverpool have rejoined the top flight of women’s football after earning promotion.

They were first relegated back in 2020 but are now back in the WSL while Bournemouth were relegated to the Women’s Championship.

Last season was one of the most successful so far in the WSL in terms of attendance and growth, but this year is likely to raise the bar even more after England Lionesses won the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros tournament in July.

Not only was this the women’s side’s first ever major trophy, but it was the first piece of major silverware any England football squad have won since 1966.

Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson led their squad through a near perfect campaign which saw them concede just two goals in their seven matches while scoring over 20 goals, including eight against Norway.

The Lionesses have now returned to their home clubs, with some having moved on transfer deals this summer in preparation for what is set to be the busiest and most successful WSL season so far.

As the first weekend of the Women’s Super League approaches, here is all you need to know...

WSL winners Chelsea in 2022

When are the first round of fixtures in Women’s Super League?

Saturday 10 September 2022 and Sunday 11 September will see the first of 22 matchdays in the WSL.

The weekend will kick off with a hotly anticipated match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Here is the full schedule for the first weekend:

(all times are BST)

Saturday 10 September:

Tottenham v Manchester United - 12.30pm

Sunday 11 September:

Chelsea v West Ham - 12.30pm

Everton v Leicester City - 1pm

Reading v Liverpool - 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa - 2pm

Manchester City v Arsenal - 7pm

How to watch the WSL in 2022/23

Both Sky Sports and the BBC are sharing the rights for a selection of matches, otherwise the FA Player will be showing the matches.

Sky Sports subscriptions are available for £46/month or Now TV daily passes can be purchased for £11.98/day.

The matches shown on the BBC will be on BBC Two or BBC iPlayer.

This is where you can watch this weekend’s matches:

Tottenham v Man United: Sky Sports

Chelsea v West Ham: BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Everton v Leicester: The FA Player

Brighton v Aston Villa: The FA Player

Reading v Liverpool: The FA Player

Man City v Arsenal: Sky Sports

How to buy tickets for WSL matches

Tickets are available from each individual club website. These links can be accessed through the Women’s Super League website.

Prices vary depending on where the fixture is being played and the opposition, however many are available for as little as£7.

Who do the Lionesses play for?

Football fans will no doubt hope to catch the Lionesses in action. Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway both moved away this summer and will be playing for Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.

This is who England’s 2022 Women’s Euros winners play for:

Arsenal:

Beth Mead

Leah Williamson (C)

Nikita Parris

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Aston Villa

Hannah Hampton

Rachel Daly

Chelsea

Millie Bright

Jess Carter

Fran Kirby

Bethany England

Manchester City

Alex Greenwood

Lauren Hemp

Demi Stokes

Chloe Kelly

Ellie Roebuck

Manchester United: