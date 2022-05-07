Everything you need to know to follow Arsenal’s key Premier League clash with a Leeds United side desparate to beat the drop.

Arsenal are preparing for another key battle in their bid to land a top four finish.

It has been a big week for the Gunners, who celebrated a key win over West Ham United by handing a new contract to Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has managed to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium this season and will be kept around until 2025 as a result.

Arsenal will be looking to celebrate their manager’s new contract with a win this weekend to remain in pole position in the top four race, especially with Tottenham facing Liverpool.

But Leeds have business of their own to take care of, facing a tough battle to avoid the drop amid a difficult fixture list.

That makes this one a potential banana skin for the Gunners, and ahead of the game, we have rounded up all the details you need to tune in.

When is Arsenal vs Leeds United?

Arsenal vs Leeds will take place on Sunday, May 8 at the Emirates Stadium.

The clash is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.

Is Arsenal vs Leeds United on TV?

This fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

On Sky Sports Premier League, coverage will kick off at 1pm and finish at 4pm.

On Main Event, coverage starts at 2pm and concludes at 4pm.

Highlights details

Sky Sports will post highlights clips of the game on their social media while the action is ongoing.

Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2 on BBC1 at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

The clubs will also post the highlights on their YouTube channels at some point on Monday.

Team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu returned over the weekend and should be okay here, despite going off with cramp last weekend.

Meanwhile, Arteta has confirmed that Ben White will be fit to play despite missing out last week.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are both absent here with long-term issues.

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas is out long-term after suffering a fracture last time out.

Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Roberts are also out, while Patrick Bamford is unlikely to make it back in time.

On the plus side, Liam Cooper could be fit to play.

Latest odds

Arsenal are favourites with the bookmakers here, as you would expect.

The Gunners are priced at 2/5 by Bet365.

Meanwhile Leeds are at 6/1 and a draw is priced at 4/1.

Recent meetings

Arsenal have a superb record against Leeds, winning nine of the last 11 meetings and losing none.

Leeds haven’t beaten Arsenal since 2003 when they managed a 3-2 Premier League.

Though, it is worth noting that the teams only met four times between 2004 and 2020, and all of those games were in the FA Cup, with Leeds playing in a lower division.

The overall record between the two clubs is still pretty close, however.

Arsenal have won 50 games, while Leeds have won 41 to date and there have been 33 draws.