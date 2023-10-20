Sheffield United are seeking their first win of the season in a challenging clash against Manchester United

Football fans will turn their attention back to the Premier League this week after a successful international break for England and Scotland who both booked their place on the plane for Euro 2024. The Premier League returns with a highly-anticipated clash between two under-pressure managers at very different levels of the league table as bottom club Sheffield United play host to Manchester United.

The Blades are still searching for their first win in the Premier league since their automatic promotion last term. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have struggled to acclimatise to the demands of top-flight football in the early stages and have picked up just one point from their opening eight matches. Pressure is mounting on the South Yorkshire side to improve performances and results - particularly after a record-breaking 8-0 home defeat to Newcastle last month.

Meanwhile Erik Ten Hag’s side have kicked off the season in highly-inconsistent fashion with four wins and four defeats in their opening eight games. The Red Devils were hopeful of competing for the title after last season’s encouraging third place finish but currently find themselves 10th in the league table and eight points behind the league leaders.

The uncertainty surrounding the club’s takeover has dominated the headlines in recent months, while Ten Hag has also publicly clashed with one of the club’s most expensive signings in winger Jadon Sancho. Both managers are in desperate need for a victory in a game which will attract huge interest from fans around the world. But when is Sheffield United vs Manchester United and how can fans watch the game?

When is Sheffield United vs Manchester United?

Sheffield United play host to Manchester United on Saturday 21 October at 8pm. The Blades were statistically one of the best home teams in the Championship last season, but have lost three of their opening four home games so far this term.

The South Yorkshire outfit are facing Man Utd for the first time since January 2021 when they registered a surprise 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Sheffield United’s clash with Manchester United comes at the end of an actio- packed weekend day of football which also features the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton and an all-London affair between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Coverage of the game at Bramall Lane begins at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Main Event and kick off comes 15 minutes later at 8pm. Fans can also stream all the action as it happens through SkyGo which is available on a mobile and electronic device.

Why is it an 8pm kick off?

The fixture was originally selected for broadcast on Sky Sports for Sunday, October 22 but was required to be pushed back to Saturday due to the Red Devils participation in the UEFA Champions League. Ten Hag’s side are in action against Copenhagen on Tuesday night meaning they could not play on Sunday.