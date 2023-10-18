Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England confirmed their qualification for Euro 2024 in fine fashion as they came from behind to defeat reigning European champions Italy 3-1. The result marks England’s first home victory over Italy since 1977 in a game which was a direct repeat of the last Euro final back in 2021.

England’s victory is a huge statement of intent as they aim to end their long wait for silverware and many are optimistic about the nation’s chances of success due to the calibre of players such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

Also joining the Three Lions at next summer’s tournament will be Scotland who secured back-to-back qualifications under the guidance of Steve Clarke.

The Tartan Army recorded impressive victories over Spain, Norway and Georgia on their route to qualification and will be determined to progress to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Fellow Euro 2028 hosts Wales are still pushing for an automatic place at next summer’s tournament while Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have a slim chance of qualifying for the tournament through the play-offs.

But when is the Euro 2024 group stage draw and what are the key dates for fans to watch out for ahead of the showpiece event in Germany?

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

The draw for next summer’s tournament in Germany takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December 2023. The ceremony for the draw begins at 4pm UK time and 6pm CET.

UEFA will split all of the participants into four different pots (1,2,3,4) in advance of the draw. These pots will be based on a team’s results in the qualifying group stage with the best performing nations being placed in pot 1.

Host nation Germany will automatically be seeded in pot 1 but will not be drawn as they will automatically be allocated to Group A. The three eventual play-off winners will be placed in pot 4. Overall the teams will be split into six groups which all feature four teams. The six pots (A,B,C,D,E,F) will be used to draw the teams position in each group.

Who is the early favourite to win Euro 2024?

Gareth Southgate’s England have great reason to feel optimistic after a successful group stage campaign which saw them beat European champions Italy both at home and away. England are blessed with a fine crop of young players such as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Phil Foden alongside players with key tournament experience such as Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling.

The Three Lions progressed to the final of the last Euros before a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Italy. They also recorded their most ever goals (13) at the Qatar World Cup before falling short in the quarter-finals.

Overall England are the favourites to win the tournament with Sky Bet giving them odds of 4/1, but if they are to win the tournament it is likely they will have to overcome a star-studded French team who are second favourites at 9/2.

Les Bleus are also blessed with a team stacked with quality players such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Oliver Giroud. They eliminated England in the 2022 World Cup but were ultimately defeated on penalties in the final against Argentina.

Host nation Germany are the third favourites for glory with odds of 6/1. They have endured three disappointing exits in a row at major tournaments but will enter the tournament with a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann. 2012 winners Spain and 2016 winners Portugal are valued as outsiders for the tournament, while Belgium and reigning champions Italy are also seen as dark horses.

Here are the early favourites for the tournament, according to Sky Bet: