Wales rejuvenated their Euro 2024 qualification hopes in dramatic fashion with a stunning 2-1 victory against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson proved to be the star performer on the night and he stunned the visitors by scoring two excellent goals on his 50th cap for his country. The result allowed The Dragons to leapfrog Croatia in the group stage standings and the win also comes as a huge lift to under-pressure Wales boss Rob Page.

Wales are back in the race to make it to next summer’s tournament ahead of crucial clashes against Armenia and Turkey. But what do Wales need to do to book their place on the plane for next year’s tournament in Germany? Here we take a look at all the key permutations surrounding Group D.

What do Wales need to do to qualify for Euro 2024?

As it stands Wales are locked level on points with Croatia and they currently find themselves second in Group D with 10 points from six matches. Both sides are six points behind Turkey who have already qualified for the tournament ahead of their final qualifier against Wales.

The top two ranked teams from the five team group will be guaranteed a place at next summer’s tournament in Germany. Wales have two games left to play against Armenia and Turkey and a victory in both games will guarantee Rob Page’s team a top two finish regardless of Croatia’s results as they take on Armenia and Latvia.

Wales essentially need to better or equal Croatia’s points tally from the final two games to secure their status at Euro 2024 as they have a superior head to head record against Croatia in qualifying. Page’s side would go through with a game to spare if they beat Armenia and Croatia lose to Latvia.

When are Wales’ last two Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Wales Euro 2024 hopes looked dead and buried after back-to-back defeats to both Armenia and Turkey in June and there was even great speculation about Rob Page’s future in the dugout. However, recent results have given Wales the perfect opportunity to flip the script and they will be out for revenge in both of their reverse meetings with Armenia and Turkey.