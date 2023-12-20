The Carabao Cup semi-finalists are waiting patiently to find out their fate after success in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The Carabao Cup draw takes place on Wednesday night (Image: Getty Images)

Either Liverpool or West Ham will join Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Fulham in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup tonight as the quarter-finals conclude with an all Premier League affair at Anfield.

Michael Carrick's Boro side become the competition's underdogs having knocked out League One outfit Port Vale on Tuesday night with Jurgen Klopp's Reds favourites to lift the trophy despite not having yet passed their Hammers test at home on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year's winners Manchester United were knocked out by 2023 runners-up Newcastle United in November with the Magpies put out of the tournament by Chelsea in dramatic style last night. By the end of tonight, there will be just four teams left competing for the historic trophy, and all eyes will turn to the semi-final draw.

Here's all you need to know about the Carabao Cup semi-final draw.

When does the Carabao Cup semi-final draw take place?

The four teams who have made it through to the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup will find out their opponents on Wednesday night after the conclusion of the fixture between Liverpool and West Ham United.

The semi-final draw will take place live on Sky Sports during the post-match analysis by the broadcaster. Liverpool vs West Ham is due to kick off at 8 pm and should finish shortly before 10 pm if no penalty kicks are needed to separate the sides - in that instance, the game should finish just after 10 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To watch the Carabao Cup draw live, you will need a Sky subscription with the event available on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and on the Sky Go App. A Day Membership is available for £11.99 via NowTV, which would also allow you to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham action.

The ball allocations for the semi-final draw are as follows -

Chelsea Fulham Middlesbrough Liverpool or West Ham

When will the Carabao Cup semi-finals be played?

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final ties will take place in the week commencing January 8, 2024. The second leg fixtures will then see finalists decided and are scheduled to take place during the week commencing January 22, 2024.

Middlesbrough are the competition's underdogs (Image: Getty Images)

Every round so far in the Carabao Cup has taken place over one leg with extra time also scrapped to make for a more streamlined competition. However, to avoid home bias, semi-final fixtures are played at both club's stadiums in favour of a natural ground such as Wembley Stadium as per the FA Cup.

What is the Carabao Cup prize money - and how much do semi-finalists earn?

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Statista, the winners of the Carabao Cup will take home £100,000 for their exploits. Whilst that is a huge sum in the eyes of many, it is a much smaller jackpot than the £2 million available in the FA Cup.