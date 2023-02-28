The fifth round will take place ahead of the quarter-final draw. Manchester City and Manchester United will both hope to feature in final eight

This week the FA Cup returns to our minds once more as the final 16 take to the pitch in the fifth round of the competition. The fourth round of the tournament saw the tournament’s most successful side, Arsenal, get knocked out by Manchester City. Arsenal have won the FA Cup 14 times in their history but the past two years have seen them struggle in the early rounds of the competition.

The 2022 holders, Liverpool, found themselves out of the competition in their first round as they lost to Wolves in a third round replay. They are now left by nine Premier League clubs, including recent EFL Carabao Cup champions Manchester United. Grimsby Town is the competition’s lowest league side. The League Two outfit beat Luton Town 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round replays and will now prepare to face Southampton in tomorrow’s fifth round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United will now take on West Ham off the back of winning Sunday’s Carabao cup final against Newcastle. Erik ten Hag’s side has now won their first trophy since 2017 and will hope to continue their winning streak as they host the Hammers in the FA Cup. The Red Devils now have an outside shot at winning the quadruple as they sit third in the Premier League and will play in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League competition.

Speaking after the EFL Cup win, former Liverpool midfielder, Danny Murphy spoke to talkSPORT saying: “They’re favourites for the Europa League for a reason, when you look at the other teams. FA Cup, they could end up winning that. It’s not beyond them, there’s only really Manchester City left. The way they’re playing you’d only fancy City to have a real chance of beating them. Winning trophies and winning games creates confidence. The way they’re playing at the moment, what’s going to stop it? What’s going to halt their progress?”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final draw...

Rashford scores United’s second goal against Newcastle in EFL Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The exact date and time of the draw is yet to be determined but will follow this week’s fifth round ties. The ball numbers are also yet to be confirmed and they are likely to be announced once the matches are underway.

How to watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw

Once again, this has not yet been confirmed. However, the fifth round draw took place on BBC’s One Show before the final of that weekend’s ties had been played and it is therefore imagined the same will happen for the upcoming quarter-final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When are the FA Cup fifth round fixtures?

Tuesday 28 February:

Stoke City vs Brighton, 7.15pm

Leicester vs Blackburn, 7.30pm

Fulham vs Leeds, 7.45pm (BBC 1)

Bristol City vs Manchester City, 8pm (ITV1, STV)

Wednesday 1 March:

Southampton vs Grimsby, 7.15

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town, 7.30pm

Manchester United vs West Ham, 7.45pm (ITV1, STV)

Sheffield United vs Tottenham, 7.55pm (BBC 1)

When is the FA Cup quarter-final?

Advertisement

Advertisement