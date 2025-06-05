A former Arsenal striker will appear in court today to be sentenced for drug smuggling.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was an Arsenal academy graduate, capable of playing either on the wings or as a centre-forward. Unable to ever secure a position in the starting XI, he began a journeyman career that has seen him

Today (June 5), Emmanuel-Thomas, 34, will appear in court for sentencing after admitting to trying to smuggle drugs into the country from Thailand.

As he arrives in the dock, here’s everything you need to know about the court case - and his fascinating football career.

Initially starting as a midfielder, Emmanuel-Thomas also played as a left-back and on the left wing. But it was when he played upfront that he really came into his own.

Scouted at the age of eight, he became captain of the under-18s when he was just 16 years old - and in 2008 was given his first professional contract with the club.

But Emmanuel-Thomas only ever made one senior appearance for the Gunners, in a pre-season friendly against Huddersfield Town that same year. Three years later in 2011, having not played another minue of senior football for the Gunners, he was sold to Ipswich Town

Club-hopping career

From 2011 until 2024, Emmanuel-Thomas played for 11 different clubs, progressively working his way down the football pyramid. In 2011, he moved to Ipswich Town, then to Bristol City two seasons later.

It was here that he saw his most success, scoring 24 goals in 82 appearances; unfortunately for the Englishman, this proved to be the high point of his career.

He has since played for QPR, MK Dons and Gillingham - but a disasterous spell at PTT Rayong in 2019 led to him seeking refuge in Scotland.

Most recently, he has been playing for Greenock Morton, making five appearances but scoring zero goals.

Drug smuggling case

In September 2024, Emmanuel-Thomas was arrested when £600,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police at Stansted Airport. Two suitcases, filled with cannabis, were discovered by Border Force officers after a flight from Bangkok arrived in Stansted.

Cannabis is currently classified as a Class B drug in the UK - if one is deemed guilty of possession with intent to supply by a court of law, they can face up to 14 years in prison and an unlimited fine.

In his first appearance in Chelmsford Crown Court - via video link from HMP Durham - Emmanuel-Thomas denied attempting to smuggle the drugs through the airport. But having since pleaded guilty, he is now being sentenced for his conceded crimes.