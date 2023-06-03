Celtic will face Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, 3 June

The match officials for the 2023 Scottish Cup final have been confirmed.

Celtic are chasing the treble for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. It comes amid talk linking boss Ange Postecoglou with the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job.

Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be their opponents in the final. Caley Thistle have won the Scottish Cup once in their history during the 2014-15.

Celtic are the favourites to lift the trophy for the game which will be shown on BBC Scotland. But who will be the match officials?

Who is the referee for Scottish Cup Final?

John Beaton will be the man with the whistle for the final at Hampden Park on Saturday, 3 June. The game will kick-off at 5.30pm.

He will be joined by assistant referees Graeme Stewart and Gordon Crawford. The 4th official will be David Dickinson.

Will there be VAR in Scottish Cup final?

