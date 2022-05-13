Liverpool’s trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton will have to wait a few more days after being postponed.

Liverpool are now in the final straight of their Premier League title charge.

Jurgen Klopp’s men took care of busisness against Aston Villa during the week to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top.

So far, City have not flinched, scoring 10 goals in their last two games to add a goal difference advantage to the three-point gap between the top two.

Liverpool know they have to win when they eventually face Southampton, but that game will not take place this weekend.

Here’s why:

Why has Southampton vs Liverpool been postponed?

The fixture between the Saints and Liverpool has been postponed due to the FA Cup final.

Klopp’s men will take on Chelsea in the Wembley final on Saturday afternoon in a repeat of the Carabao Cup final earlier this season.

The game against Southampton was meant to take place this coming weekend, but it has now been pushed back due to the cup final and Liverpool’s involvement in it.

When will the fixture take place?

It was not a simple equation for the Premier League to find a new date for this game.

We have known since April that it could not take place as planned, but Liverpool’s Champions League semi-finals clogged up two of the possible dates.

But a date was eventually found, even if it is not particularly ideal for the Reds, who have had a rather crowded fixture list, competing in four competitions.

The clash will now take place on Tuesday, May 17, kicking off at 7.45pm.