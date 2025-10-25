Will Arne Slot bench Mohamed Salah for the match against Brentford?. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohammed Salah had been benched for Liverpool’s clash at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Although Liverpool won 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, a lot of the attention was not on the result but Arne Slot’s decision before the match to bench Mohamed Salah.

However, Sky Sports reported that “Salah was eventually introduced with 15 minutes to go but despite a couple of late chances, he could not get on the scoresheet as his run of games without a goal extended to six, but it was a result that saw Liverpool get back on track on a confidence-boosting night for Slot's side.”

In a news conference on Friday October 24, Arne Slot spoke about Mohamed Salah and said: "The main thing is that he always has scored goals for Liverpool."

Slot also said: “The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the upcoming weeks and months."

Arne Slot also discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold move possibly contributing to Salah’s form and said: "It could be a factor [no Alexander-Arnold] as he played his entire Liverpool career [up to this season] with him, but he has been in promising positions to score goals.

"In general, quite a few changes in the squad from the summer mean everyone needs to find new connections again. It might have something to do with that."

Slot also said about Salah that "In general in football, players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances."

Will Arne Slot bench Mohamed Salah for the match against Brentford?

Jamie Carragher has said recently that"I don’t think Mo Salah should be starting every game right now." Fans have taken to Mohamed Salah’s Instagram account to give their views and one wrote: “What’s wrong with some of these comments? Are you all out of your minds?! Mo has carried us season after season!

“He loves Liverpool and has given everything for this club. A player of his stature deserves full support, regardless of form. You lot did the same to Darwin, and now suddenly everyone “misses” him. Stop acting like a bunch of plastic fans.

“And let’s not forget, he’s lost a really close friend in Jota. The whole squad is still grieving, so please, be human first.

“If anyone deserves criticism, it’s the manager, his decisions have been poor this season. I’ve supported Liverpool since ’96, and reading these toxic comments is just disappointing. Stop the abuse, if you were that great, you wouldn’t be hiding behind a keyboard.

“Mo, we’ll forever be grateful for you. The sun will shine again as we go marching on! YNWA 🔴.”