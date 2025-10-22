One of the most prolific strikers in Liverpool’s history has urged manager Arne Slot to change his tactics to boost his firepower upfront.

A good start to the Premier League season was undermined by a reliance on late goals to win games; those late goals have since dried up and Liverpool’s form has slumped.

The Reds’ 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend underpinned how much room for improvement there is at Anfield, with new players still needing time to gel with the old guard.

While striker Hugo Ekitike has settled in well, midfielder Florian Wirtz is still adapting to the Premier League, while left-back Milos Kerkez has not found the form he had at AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Arsenal and level on points with the aforementioned Cherries in fourth.

Now, former striker Emile Heskey believes Slot needs to experiment with different tactics and line-ups. Heskey, 47, bagged 60 goals and 30 assists in his 223 matches for Liverpool, on his way to become one of the top scoring players in Premier League history.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Heskey said: “He [Ekitike] looks settled. He looks really really good. He’s a young lad who’s just full of energy. He just wants to get on the ball and take players on.

“He’s more traditional to what we know as a front two striker, because he doesn’t stay central. If you watch him, he’s on the left-wing one minute, and next he’s on the right. Then he’s trying to drop in and get the ball and go and drive with it.

“He’s a bundle of energy at the minute, he maybe needs to focus on trying to stay in the width of the goal or something like that.

“I would love to see them both [Isak and Ekitike] play up front. We’ve missed the combinations that we saw with the likes of Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole.

“Combinations like that we miss so much, and I believe them two would be ideal for that.”