Marc Guehi has made his mind up on his future at Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s captain has confirmed that he will not be signing a new contract at Selhurst Park, meaning he will leave the side at the end of the season, says manager Oliver Glasner.

Guehi, 25, can therefore join any club of his choosing after June 30 next year, when his contract officially expires. However, he can also sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in the January transfer window, securing his future ahead of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasner said: “I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year.

“The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different' - and that's normal.

“For us, it's how we can deal with this situation, the best way to get this next step done. That's all about how we are talking together."

Guehi has come close to leaving Crystal Palace a couple of times in the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer of 2024, it’s thought that Newcastle United submitted at least three offers for the England international, all of which were refused by Palace’s higher-ups.

Last summer, Liverpool were close to securing Guehi’s services, and he even had a medical on transfer deadline day. But Palace were unable to find a replacement defender, and the deal collapsed shortly after the deadline.

It seems almost inevitable that if he does sign a pre-contract agreement, it will be to join the Anfield side this summer - especially with Ibrahima Konate rumoured to be leaving to join Real Madrid.

Guehi has been indomitable in Palace’s defence in their 2025/26 campaign, and a big reason why the club are currently sixth in the Premier League, with just one defeat all season.