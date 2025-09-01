Marc Guehi’s long-awaited move to Liverpool appears to have been called off.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a deal sheet being submitted by the Premier League champions after the transfer window closed - and the England international completing his medical - the deal is now off, according to TalkSport.

Liverpool had agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace for the centre-back, who has one year left on his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collapse comes after Igor Julio, who had been lined up to replace Guehi, chose West Ham over a switch to Selhurst Park, leaving Oliver Glasner short of defensive reinforcements. An approach was allegedly made for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi in the closing minutes of the transfer window, but did not go anywhere.

Sources suggest Glasner stepped in directly, warning the club he’d walk away if Guehi was sold without replacements secured.

The 24-year-old is said to have handled the situation calmly and professionally, despite his personal plans being thrown into turmoil.

Former Liverpool footballer Danny Murphy said: “I think Guehi will be devastated - I'm sure Liverpool will go back in January, but there is a chance that this opportunity won't come for him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He could do his ACL, he may not get this chance in his life again.

“Sometimes, an opportunity comes in your life that you have to do whatever it takes to get it. He made it easy for Palace to keep him.”