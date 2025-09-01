Crystal Palace have totally fumbled the bag with Marc Guehi - if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed.

After 12 months of rumours and speculation, the transfer expert has given his “here we go” seal of approval to confirm that Marc Guehi will join Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 25-year-old had just one year left on his contract, and all signs pointed to him getting his move away from Selhurst Park.

Palace had indicated that they would not sell Guehi unless they had a replacement lined up, with Brighton’s Igor Julio their top target.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, here we go!

“Deal in place for fee over £35m plus 10 per cent sell-on clause included in the package.

“Guehi agreed personal terms with Liverpool one month ago, now all done.”

Last summer, Liverpool and Newcastle United were both interested in signing Guehi, with the latter submitting at least three different bids for the England international.

At their peak, the offers reached as high as £65m - meaning Crystal Palace have lost out on at least £30m by holding out for another year.

Guehi has repaid them in spades, captaining the club to an historic FA Cup win and a Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

Unable to travel up to Liverpool in time, before the transfer window shuts at 7pm, Guehi will stay in London for his medical, according to Sky Sports News.