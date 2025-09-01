Liverpool fans are waiting with baited breath for an update to the Marc Guehi transfer saga.

As previously reported, Crystal Palace have agreed to sell the England international to the Premier League champions for £35m, plus a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Their condition for selling Guehi was that they had a replacement lined up, which had presented itself in the form of Brighton centre-back Igor Julio.

The Brazilian, who is also capable of playing at left-back, was manager Oliver Glasner’s top target should his captain leave Selhurst Park.

But now, Guehi’s dream move could be in jeopardy as Igor’s move to Palace has reportedly collapsed.

According to Sky Sports News, despite completing a medical for the Eagles earlier today, Igor has now agreed a move to West Ham United instead; he will have to complete a second medical before he can join the Hammers, in what is thought to be a loan deal.

Meanwhile, Guehi has apparently completed his Liverpool medical in London, having agreed personal terms with Arne Slot’s side a month ago.

What remains to be seen is whether Palace will pull the plug on his move to Anfield; a lot of work has gone into getting this deal over the line, and with 12 months left on his contract, it’s now or never if Palace want to get money for Guehi.

At the time of publication, there have been no rumours to suggest Crystal Palace are pulling out of the sale, with just over an hour left of the summer transfer window.