Crystal Palace are set to strengthen their attack with the signing of Getafe striker Christantus Uche.

The 21-year-old forward has arrived in London to complete the move, having already verbally agreed terms with the Eagles.

Getafe are expected to finalise the transfer before today’s 7pm deadline.

Palace have already added Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino this window - a signing expected to slot straight into Oliver Glasner’s starting XI.

Borna Sosa and Walter Benitez have also joined, though they are seen more as squad rotation options.

The urgency to reinforce grew after Eberechi Eze’s departure to Arsenal, leaving a creative void in the squad.

Uche, described as “superb” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has mainly featured as a centre-forward but is equally capable in a deeper midfield role.

According to Sky Sports News, the move will set Palace back roughly £21m, although add-ons have not been disclosed.

That versatility could prove valuable for Glasner, who needs adaptable players as Palace balance domestic competition with European fixtures.