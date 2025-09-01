Manchester City could lose one of their veteran defenders with just hours left in the summer transfer window.

It has been a busy summer for the Premier League giants, who have brought in multi-million pound reinforcements such as Rayan Ait-Nouri, James Trafford and Tijjani Reijnders.

But a merry-go-round of defenders could see Man City lose one of their top stars at the final hurdle, and would likely be unable to replace him before the transfer window closes.

According to reports, Inter Milan could make an approach for Manuel Akanji, should they lose Benjamin Pavard.

The Frenchman is close to a Ligue 1 homecoming with Olympique Marseille, although it would only be a loan deal. If he does leave the Serie A giants, Akanji is their first-choice replacement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the move will be a loan initially, with an obligation to buy so long as certain “difficult” conditions are met.

Inter Milan will pay a loan fee of £1.73m, with the obligation to buy standing at £12.9m.

Worth £24.2m according to Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old has made 136 appearances for Man City. Capable of playing at both centre-back and right-back, he has not played a single minute of football for the club so far this season.