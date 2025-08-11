A promising young Manchester City midfielder could leave the Etihad before the transfer window closes.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League giants are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing year last season, having strengthened their squad with some key new additions.

Arrivals such as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders will give manager Pep Guardiola plenty more strategic options, although a couple of departures are also on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a third player looks set for an exit, just days before the new Premier League season begins.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, James McAtee has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side far exceeded expectations last season, at one point sitting second in the Premier League table.

Despite losing Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United this summer, the allure of regular minutes at a high-flying side seems to be attracting McAtee’s attention.

Posting on X, Romano said: “McAtee wants Nottingham Forest despite several requests and the clubs are at final stages of negotiations.”