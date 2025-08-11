Manchester City star "wants" move to Premier League rivals after struggling for regular minutes
The Premier League giants are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing year last season, having strengthened their squad with some key new additions.
Arrivals such as Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders will give manager Pep Guardiola plenty more strategic options, although a couple of departures are also on the cards.
Winger Jack Grealish is having a medical at Everton ahead of a proposed loan deal, and fellow attacker Savinho is reportedly in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential £50m move.
Now, a third player looks set for an exit, just days before the new Premier League season begins.
According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, James McAtee has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side far exceeded expectations last season, at one point sitting second in the Premier League table.
Despite losing Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United this summer, the allure of regular minutes at a high-flying side seems to be attracting McAtee’s attention.
Posting on X, Romano said: “McAtee wants Nottingham Forest despite several requests and the clubs are at final stages of negotiations.”