Jack Grealish | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle are set to enter the race to sign Manchester City’s forgotten man Jack Grealish.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grealish has not had the best of times at City - he has bagged trophies but last season only made seven league starts and his lack of game time has also seen him fall out of favour with England.

He was the most expensive English player ever when he signed for City for £100m in 2021 from Aston Villa, where he spent two decades, and while he has undeniable talent, he has in recent season struggled to fit into Pep Guardiola’s tactical shapes. It’s been made known that City will let him go for £40m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it has emerged that Newcastle United have entered for Jack Grealish, hoping to both reignite his career and give their attacking options an extra sprinkle of the unexpected.

The Magpies look to have got a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga over the line and although they have Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes in their ranks, the addition of a player with the experience and quality of the former Aston Villa player could mark a significant leap forward for the club. The England international, meanwhile, is looking for a new opportunity after a difficult spell at City, where he has lost ground in Pep Guardiola's plans.

Like Marcus Rashford and his bid for a new club after being frozen out at Manchester United, the World Cup in America next summer must be a factor in Grealish’s thinking. He needs regular game time. He’s already been linked to Everton but of the two clubs, Newcastle’s style of play - and budget - looks far more the likelier bet at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham were also linked with Grealish in recent weeks, but this seems unlikely after the big money moves for Mohammed Kudus and Morgan Gibbs-White in the last two days. And there is always the emotional homecoming to Villa as a storyline to play out... Villa News reported this week that a sensational swap deal could be on the cards with Morgan Rogers going the other way.