Crystal Palace executives are scrambling to get a defensive signing over the line before the transfer window closes.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eagles are hoping to get a replacement for Marc Guehi, with their captain on the verge of joining Liverpool for £35m.

Palace had let Guehi, who had 12 months left on his contract, go on the condition that they had a replacement lined up, with Brighton’s Igor Julio having a medical earlier today (September 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a surprise twist of fate, Julio has now turned down a move to Selhurst Park, and is instead having a medical at West Ham.

Now, with less than 20 minutes to go before the transfer window closes, Palace are looking elsewhere to try and get a deal done.

According to Sky Sports News, their next port of call is Stamford Bridge, having set their sights on Axel Disasi.

The 27-year-old has played five games for the Blues so far this season, and is still a valued part of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Ironically, Chelsea had also been in talks with West Ham over a £5m loan deal for Disasi, which now looks unlikely if Igor is heading there on loan instead.