Crystal Palace identify last-minute transfer target after Igor Julio snubs move in favour of West Ham
The Eagles are hoping to get a replacement for Marc Guehi, with their captain on the verge of joining Liverpool for £35m.
Palace had let Guehi, who had 12 months left on his contract, go on the condition that they had a replacement lined up, with Brighton’s Igor Julio having a medical earlier today (September 1).
In a surprise twist of fate, Julio has now turned down a move to Selhurst Park, and is instead having a medical at West Ham.
Now, with less than 20 minutes to go before the transfer window closes, Palace are looking elsewhere to try and get a deal done.
According to Sky Sports News, their next port of call is Stamford Bridge, having set their sights on Axel Disasi.
The 27-year-old has played five games for the Blues so far this season, and is still a valued part of Enzo Maresca’s squad.
Ironically, Chelsea had also been in talks with West Ham over a £5m loan deal for Disasi, which now looks unlikely if Igor is heading there on loan instead.