Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to debut against his former club tonight.

This evening (Monday, August 18), Leeds United kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Everton. The Elland Road club, newly-promoted from the Championship last season, will be hoping to avoid their expected fate of immediate relegation.

It’s the final game of the opening weekend, and Leeds are expected to be pulling out all the stops, having been busy in the transfer window so far this summer.

The Whites have brought in a host of new talent for this season, including ex-Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, goalkeeper Lucas Perri and defensive midfielder Anton Stach.

Last week, Daniel Farke’s side also confirmed the signing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who joined Leeds on a free transfer.

Calvert-Lewin, 28, spent almost a decade at Everton, and a debut tonight would see him start his Leeds career by taking on his former club.

While team news has not yet been leaked, it’s expected that Calvert-Lewin will start the game; his only real competition for the position is Joel Piroe, and the England international has a better track record in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, new signings Jaka Bijol and Sebastian Bornauw have been ruled out of tonight’s game. The former is suspended from picking up a red card back at Udinese, while Bornauw is out injured.