Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found a new Premier League club to call home.

The English striker, 28, left Everton earlier this summer after his contract came to an end, bringing an eight-year stint at the Toffees to its conclusion.

Since then, Calvert-Lewin has been searching for a new club to join, and even sacked his agent as he tried to make headway on a move.

Now, TalkSport has claimed that he’s agreed personal terms with a newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

According to the sports broadcaster, a medical has been scheduled and, subject to passing it, Calvert-Lewin will join Leeds United.

The centre-forward’s high salary demands are thought to have been a stumbling block in negotiations, which had put off some of Leeds’ rivals.

Manchester United and Newcastle had both shown interest in signing the Premier League veteran, who racked up 239 Premier League appearances at Everton - scoring 57 goals in the process.

Calvert-Lewin has also made 11 England appearances, with four international goals to his name.