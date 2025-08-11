Everton reject sacks agent as he approaches a trio of Premier League rivals

A former Everton stalwart has sacked his agent as he continues to search for a new footballing home.

The 28-year-old striker left Goodison Park after nine years, scoring 71 goals in 273 appearances.

According to TalkSport, he has since held talks with Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Leeds United.

Sunderland made an ambitious approach earlier in the transfer window, but Calvert-Lewin was holding out for a Premier League club higher up the table.

The Black Cats have since signed Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea, closing that door of opportunity.

Injury limited Calvert-Lewin last season - a hamstring problem kept him sidelined for three months before he returned for Everton’s final four games as a substitute.

Capped 11 times by England, his last appearance came in the Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

He is not expected to sign with a new club before the Premier League season begins this weekend.