Leeds United "agree terms" for fifth summer signing as Daniel Farke set to cough up at least £17m

8 minutes ago
Leeds United are preparing to add a fifth player to their list of summer signings.

After securing automatic promotion by winning the Championship - beating Burnley to the title on goal difference - manager Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his squad for the gauntlet of the Premier League.

Last season, all three newly-promoted sides - Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town - were all relegated straight back to the second tier, losing some of their best players in the process.

The Whites have been busy in the transfer market, signing defenders Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson, as well as Wolfsburg duo Sebastian Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

Players such as Jack Harrison and Sam Greenwood have also returned to Elland Road from their loan spells.

Now, Leeds are gearing up to add another central midfielder, who is highly sought-after but could slot straight into their starting XI.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “Leeds have agreed personal terms with Anton Stach. Negotiations with TSG Hoffenheim have already started, but there is no agreement yet.

TSG are currently demanding around €20m plus add-ons.

“The 26 year-old central midfielder is under contract until 2027. Hoffenheim have received several enquiries for Stach, not only from Leeds.”

