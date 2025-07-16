Leeds United are preparing to add a fifth player to their list of summer signings.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After securing automatic promotion by winning the Championship - beating Burnley to the title on goal difference - manager Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his squad for the gauntlet of the Premier League.

Last season, all three newly-promoted sides - Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town - were all relegated straight back to the second tier, losing some of their best players in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites have been busy in the transfer market, signing defenders Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson, as well as Wolfsburg duo Sebastian Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

Players such as Jack Harrison and Sam Greenwood have also returned to Elland Road from their loan spells.

Now, Leeds are gearing up to add another central midfielder, who is highly sought-after but could slot straight into their starting XI.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “Leeds have agreed personal terms with Anton Stach. Negotiations with TSG Hoffenheim have already started, but there is no agreement yet.

TSG are currently demanding around €20m plus add-ons.

“The 26 year-old central midfielder is under contract until 2027. Hoffenheim have received several enquiries for Stach, not only from Leeds.”