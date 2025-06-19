Leeds United’s bid for a Premier League striker has fallen on deaf ears - with his club saying he is not for sale.

Leeds submitted an offer worth £26m plus an additional £6m in performance-related bonuses, but Fulham rejected the proposal, viewing Muniz as one of their most prized assets.

The 24-year-old striker, who has also drawn interest from West Ham in recent months, is not currently for sale, say the Cottagers. However, Fulham may be forced to reconsider their stance if an improved offer lands on the table later in the window.

Muniz scored eight goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season - only eight of those were starts - as he competed with veteran Raul Jimenez for minutes. He also found the net three times during Fulham’s FA Cup run to the quarter-finals.

Despite the rejection, Fulham are actively monitoring striker targets of their own and could move for a new centre-forward this summer regardless of whether Muniz and Jimenez remain at Craven Cottage.

Muniz arrived from Flamengo in 2021 and has since scored 26 goals in 97 appearances for the west London side.

Leeds, meanwhile, are expected to move on to alternative striker targets as they aim to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.