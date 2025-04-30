Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Illan Meslier’s up-and-down season has come back to haunt him as Leeds United secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The French goalkeeper, 25, has an uncertain future at Ellan Road after a poor start to the season led to him being replaced by Karl Darlow in the starting XI. It has been a season described as “terrible” by EFL Analysis, and Leeds fans on Twitter would tend to agree.

Now, with Leeds United heading back out of the Championship, even Meslier’s place on the bench could be under threat.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window, but this seems unlikely with the Clarets joining them in the top flight next season. As a result, the Championship leaders are looking elsewhere for a new shot-stopper.

According to SportBild, Leeds are keeping a close eye on Bundesliga goalkeeper Finn Dahmen as a potential replacement for Meslier. The 27-year-old, who plays for Augsburg, has spent his entire career in Germany, playing 20 games in all competitions - keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

Dahmen is also eligible to play for England, thanks to his dual English-German nationality; a move to the Premier League, if he can continue this track record, could lead to him finding a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad down the road.

Standing 6ft 1in tall, Dahmen is best known for his quick reflexes and set a Bundesliga record earlier this season, going 683 minutes without conceding a goal.