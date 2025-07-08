Leeds United are preparing to activate a goalkeeper’s release clause, in hopes of bringing him to Elland Road.

Despite securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League last season, the Whites were often left frustrated by goalkeeper Illan Meslier during their Championship campaign.

The French shot-stopper, 25, made a handful of mistakes over the course of the season, which at one point saw him replaced in the starting XI by 34-year-old Karl Darlow.

Ahead of their upcoming return to the Premier League, manager Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his squad- with defenders Jaka Bijol and Sebastian Bornauw already arriving from Udinese and Wolfsburg respecively.

While Leeds look set to miss out on ex-Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, Farke is relentlessly pursuing the path of a stronger defence, and now a new goalkeeper seems to be next on his shopping list.

According to Football Italia, Leeds are preparing to pay £17m to activate the release clause of Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The brother of Al Hilal midfielder Sergej, his release clause is available until the end of July.

His release clause is reportedly £17m, but higher for non-Italian clubs - meaning Leeds may have to spend upwards of £20m to secure his services.

Milinkovic-Savic, 28, saved four penalties last season alone as his heroics helped Torino finish 11th in Serie A.