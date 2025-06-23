A young defender's return to England could be hijacked by a newly-promoted Premier League club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past 12 months, Hugo Bueno has been plying his trade on loan at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

The Rotterdam outfit enjoyed a solid season under manager Robin van Persie, finishing third in the league and reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League, where they were beaten by finalists Inter Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made a strong impression for the Dutch giants, the 22-year-old left-back is making his way back to Wolves - or so he thought.

According to reports, one of the Premier League's new clubs is looking to hijack his homecoming.

NationalWorld's sister title BirminghamWorld has claimed that Leeds United are weighing up a move for the Spaniard. Daniel Farke's side are in need of a new left-back after Junior Firpo opted to leave the club this summer.

Leeds' other option is Alex Moreno, who is the third-choice for the position at Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decade older than Bueno, he would be more of a short-term solution.

Whatever Bueno decides to do, he will likely see first-team football next season, with Rayan Ait-Nouri's move to Manchester City also freeing up the left-back position at the Molineux.