Ex-Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen will retire from football at the end of the season. | AFP via Getty Images

Former Tottenham and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old currently plays for Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht and revealed today (March 25) he will bring the curtain down on his 19-year career.

Vertonghen started his career with Dutch side Ajax, where he won the Eredivisie twice before moving to Tottenham in 2012. The defender spent eight years in north London, making more than 300 appearances, and helped the club reach the Champions League final in 2019.

After leaving Tottenham, Vertonghen joined Benfica and then Anderlecht in 2022.

“During the past weeks, months, I have been thinking a lot about how I want to continue or end my career,” Vertonghen said in a video on Instagram. “This past time has made it clear that it will be my last games not only at Anderlecht but in my career.

“I’ve realised that it’s becoming harder and harder not only in games, but also in training to get ready physically to show what I want, to be the player I want to be. Not only towards the fans, to my team-mates, but mostly to myself as well.

“I’ve had the chance when I was sitting in the stands to reflect a lot and I’m so proud of what I have achieved with everyone.”

Vertonghen retired from international football after Euro 2024, having won 157 caps for Belgium. He is now aiming for a “fantastic ending” with Anderlecht in the final stretch of the season.

“For the next 11 games, these eight to 10 weeks, I’ll try to give it my all and hopefully experience some beautiful moments together,” Vertonghen added. “But then the journey ends and that hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s a decision I have to take and I feel it’s the right time. We’ll do everything we can to make it a fantastic ending.”