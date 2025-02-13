James Chester played 35 games for the Welsh national team. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Salford defender and former Wales international James Chester has announced his retirement from football.

Chester began his career with Manchester United but made only one appearance for the club.

The 36-year-old went on to play for Hull, Aston Villa and Stoke and won 35 caps for Wales, playing in all six games as Chris Coleman’s side reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Chester, who had made just two appearances for Salford this season back in August, said on Instagram: “After 18 years as a professional footballer and over 500 games, the time has come for me to announce my retirement.

“It’s been an incredible journey, filled with unforgettable moments, amazing team-mates, fantastic staff, and unwavering support at every club I’ve played for. I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve achieved in the game, and now I’m excited to see what my life brings next.

“I’ll remain part of the Salford City squad until the end of the season, where I’ll continue learning about the other aspects of football.

“Thank you all for everything.”

Following the announcement, teammates past and present have congratulated the Welshman on his career. John O’Shea, who also played for Manchester United, said: “Congrats Chezzy, great career.”

Robert Snodgrass, who played alongside Chester at Aston Villa, added: “Congrats Jimbo, all the best pal - some career.”