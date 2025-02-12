Elliot Lee was taken to hospital after a car crash following Wrexham’s win over Bolton.

A Wrexham player has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a car crash, the club has confirmed.

Elliot Lee was involved in a car accident on his way home from Wrexham’s EFL Trophy clash against Bolton, the Welsh club have announced.

A statement confirmed that the midfielder, 30, “suffered no major injuries” in the accident.

A spokesperson said: “The incident involved one other car and resulted in the drivers of both cars being taken to hospital. Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the club would like to thank them for their prompt response and action.

“The player suffered no major injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle is being treated for their injuries.”

Lee, 30, has been part of Wrexham’s back-to-back promotions up the English football pyramid, as Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set their sights on Premier League stardom. He played 63 minutes against Bolton before being subbed off for Ollie Rathbone.

The Red Dragons are currently third in League One, four points adrift of Wycombe - who occupy the second automatic promotion place.