Anthony is among a host of big-money flops signed by Man United. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Manchester United may have already found a potential buyer for Antony, just weeks after fleeing on loan.

The Brazilian winger joined Real Betis on loan last month after struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford. His temporary move does not include an option or obligation for Betis to buy him, meaning he is expected to return to United at the end of the season.

However, Real Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon has hinted that Antony could make a swift return to the Spanish club on a permanent basis.

Since arriving in Spain, Antony has made an immediate impression, winning the player of the match award in both of his first two appearances. He also found the net in Betis’ recent 3-2 defeat against Celta Vigo. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Alarcon expressed optimism about a potential deal for Antony beyond the loan spell.

Antony has impressed in his first two appearances for Real Betis. | AFP via Getty Images

Asked if Betis could sign the winger permanently, he said: “I think so. The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

Manchester United took a risk in agreeing to a loan deal that did not have an obligation to buy at the end. If Antony struggles in Spain, or if he picks up an injury, it could make it even harder to offload their £82m signing.