Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates becoming England's youngest debutant goalscorer against Albania. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

It’s always a treat to watch England play - but Premier League fans will be keen to get back to domestic football.

Aside from Liverpool running away with the Premier League, this season has been jam-packed with action and drama, from Manchester City’s slump in form to Bournemouth becoming a European threat.

This most recent international break has given us a glimpse at how Thomas Tuchel’s England team might play in the coming years; last week’s game against Albania ended in a 2-0 win, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane finding the back of the net.

Tuchel has said he wants England to play a more attacking style compared to Sir Gareth Southgate’s era. He will get another chance to show that attacking prowess tonight (March 24) as the Three Lions host Latvia at Wembley Stadium.

But just how long is the current international break, when is the Premier League back and when is the next set of fixtures coming along?

When does the international break end?

The current international break began on March 17, with a range of different games taking place. While England have been going through World Cup qualifiers, other European teams like France and Portugal have been taking part in the Nations League.

Across the pond, Mexico won the Concacaf Nations League championship with a stoppage time penalty from Fulham striker Raul Jimenez. England are back in action this evening as the international break draws to a close.

Raul Jimenez has been on fire for Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League. | Getty Images

This ongoing international break will conclude tomorrow (March 25) with a final batch of games. The players will then return to their respective clubs before domestic football returns next week.

The Premier League is back on Tuesday, April 1, with Arsenal hosting Fulham and West Ham travelling to Wolves; both matches kick off at 7.45pm, with Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United starting at 8pm.

When is the next international break?

There won’t be another international break until June 2, which will run until June 10. A few days later, the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will be held, with Mexico standing as the reigning champions after beating Panama 1-0 two years ago. The likes of Canada, Haiti and El Salvador will all be taking part, with Saudi Arabia also being invited to the tournament.

After that, there won’t be another major tournament until the African Cup of Nations begins at the end of 2025; the tournament runs from December 21 until January 18, 2026. There will then be two more international breaks in 2026 - in March and June respectively - until the World Cup starts on June 11.