Mauricio Pochettino: Could ex-Tottenham and Chelsea manager return to Spurs?

Mauricio Pochettino is currently the USA’s national team manager. | Getty Images

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he could “one day” return to Spurs.

The Argentine recently became the manager of the USA’s national team, and over the next two weeks will be guiding them through a Nations League match against Panama, ahead of next year’s World Cup. The USA are co-hosting the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada.

Last summer, Pochettino made a surprising departure from Chelsea after he and the club “mutually agreed to part ways” - despite reaching the League Cup final, FA Cup semi-final and finishing sixth in the league. Prior to that, he had managed Tottenham for five and a half years before he was sacked in November 2019.

Spurs, now in their second season under Ange Postecoglou, have has a difficult campaign thus far, exiting both domestic cup competitions in early February and languishing 14th in the league table having collected just 34 points from 29 games.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Pochettino revealed he could “one day” go back to the London club - especially given his close relationship with chairman Daniel Levy.

He said: “When I left the club I remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham and that is of course - I am now in the USA I am not going to say no, I’m not going to talk about that. What I said still after six or five years, I still feel in my heart that, yes, I would like one day to come back.

“Talking about two different sides, professional and personal. I’ve seen always the appreciation in between both, it always was there and is going to be there, the thing to take professional decisions.

“It’s true after nearly six years with all that we lived together was tough because I think too many up and downs and emotional things that we lived. One thing was professional, another personal and now, like the day after we left Tottenham, we keep always a very good relationship.”