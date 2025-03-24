James Tomkins has retired from professional football. | Getty Images

A footballer who has spent almost two decades at the top of English football has announced his retirement.

Central defender James Tomkins, 35, has retired with imminent effect after being released nine years after joining Crystal Palace. He made his professional debut for West Ham United back in 2008.

The Englishman, who won a silver medal for Great Britain in the 2012 Olympic Games, represented his country 37 times at a junior level, but was never given a senior cap for the Three Lions. Domestically, he played 240 games - 208 for West Ham, seven on loan at Derby County and a further 125 for Crystal Palace.

Tomkins scored 10 goals for Crystal Palace, before being released when his contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 season. He has been a free agent ever since, but has not found a new club.

Posting on Instagram, Tomkins said: “Thank you to my amazing family for making my career even possible and their continued support over the years. Also thank you to all the brilliant coaches and players I have worked with throughout my career.

“I was lucky to play for three clubs, all with amazing fans who make football what it is. I will miss the game, but it’s time to announce my retirement.”