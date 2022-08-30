The Lionesses are in action for the first time since becoming European champions

Not only was this the Lionesses first major silverware, but it was also England’s first major trophy, across both men’s and women’s football, since the World Cup in 1966.

They let in just two goals on their way to becoming champions - one being conceded in the quarter-final against Spain and the second in the grand finale against Germany - while they scored a total of 22 goals against their six opponents.

Now, they are back in action for the first time since that historic night and will take on Austria in their FIFA World Cup qualifying group. This will also be the first match played since England legends Ellen White and Jill Scott announced their retirement from the sport.

White is England’s top goalscorer in the women’s game, and second highest scorer of all time - sitting just one behind Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53) - while Jill Scott is England’s second-most capped player ever.

So far, England are yet to lose or draw a match in their qualifying group and are also yet to concede a goal.

This weekend, they will take on Austria as they continue to fight for a place in the 2023 World Cup next summer.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s upcoming fixture against Austria...

When is Austria v England?

The two sides will face each other on Saturday 3 September 2022 at 4.30pm BST.

The match is set to take place at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria. The Weiner Neustadt is the home to former Austrian champions SC Wiener and has a capacity for 10,000.

Rachel Daly (l) and Millie Bright with the squad the morning after England won the Euros

How to watch Austria v England?

ITV will be showing all of England’s upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures. Laura Woods will begin presenting the programme at 4pm on ITV.

ITV will have all the rights for England women’s tournament qualifiers and friendlies until the end of the 2024/25 season at least, as part of the deal announced last year.

For those unable to watch via their TV, ITVHub will also host all of the action for fans to be able to stream.

Who’s in the squad for Austria v England?

The Lionesses are set to be without both Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby due to injury. Kirby scored two goals in her six matches for the Women’s Euros meanwhile Kelly scored what ended up being the match-winning goal in England’s 2-1 win over Germany.

As replacements, England and Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs has been recalled after missing the Euros due to injury and Katie Zelem has also been brought back into the fold.

Sarina Wiegman has named a 23-strong player squad for the upcoming qualifiers and is likely to name her playing XI for Saturday around an hour before kick-off.

Squad: