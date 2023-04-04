Euros 2022 winners, England, will take on the Copa Americana, Brazil winners for the Finalissima on Thursday ahead of World Cup this summer

The first ever Women’s Finalissima will take place this week as the 2022 Euros winners, England, will prepare to take on the winnners of the Copa America Femenina, Brazil. Last summer, the Lionesses triumphed in front of an 87,192 strong crowd as they beat Germany 2-1 after added time.

Brazil, on the other hand, have reached the Finalissima after defeating Colombia 1-0 in Bucaramanga in the Copa America Femenina final. The Brazilians have now increased their victory at this tournament to eight titles from just nine editions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inaugural match between the two winners has been introduced as part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL. The first men’s Finalissima game took place in June 2022 and saw Argentina beat Italy 3-0. The women’s fixture, however, comes at a perfect time for both sides as they will look to use this clash as further preparation ahead of the World Cup in Australia later this year.

England have not yet lost a match since April 2021 and are currently on an unbeaten streak of 30 fixtures. Since being crowned champions of Europe, they went on to beat the current World Champions, USA, in an international friendly in September and defeat over Brazil would further their chances of victory this summer.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England and Brazil’s Wembley showdown...

When is England vs Brazil?

The two nations will meet for the Finalissima on Thursday 6 April at Wembley Stadium - the site of England’s Euros 2022 success against Germany. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm BST. Wembley’s website has indicated that this fixture is sold out.

Beth Mead and Leah Williamson celebrate victory in Euros 2022

How to watch England vs Brazil

Advertisement

Advertisement

ITV will have all of the coverage from the upcoming Finalissima. Coverage of the fixture will start at 7.30pm on ITV1 and fans will also be able to watch the action on the streaming service ITVX on the app and website.

Head-to-Head

England and Brazil have previously met three times at international level. They first met in 2018 when England beat Brazil 1-0 in a friendly with Fran Kirby scoring what would be the winner in the second minute.

The two sides then met twice in 2019. The first came in the SheBelieves cup in February where England won 2-1 in Pennsylvania but later that year it was Brazil who emerged victorious after winning a friendly 2-1.

Team news

Sarina Wiegman selected her 25 players to face Brazil and next week’s opponents Australia and has brought goalkeeper Hannah Hampton back into the mix, despite previously dropping the Aston Villa star due to her behaviour and attitude.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dutch manager has, however, dropped the injured Emily Ramsey, Katie Zelem and Ebony Salmon. Fran Kirby and Beth Mead are still out with long-term injuries and Wiegman has said it will take a miracle for Mead to be ready in time for this summer’s World Cup. Lotte Wubben-Moy, who had been dropped, has now come back in to replace the injured Millie Bright.

England: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Jessica Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo