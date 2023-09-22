England player ratings: How the Lionesses rated in 2-1 Nations League win over Scotland - gallery
England recovered from their World Cup final heartache with a 2-1 win over neighbours Scotland in the UEFA Nations League. Here’s how we rated each performance.
England enjoyed a battling win at a sold out Stadium Of Light as they beat neighbours Scotland 2-1 in UEFA Nations League campaign.
Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp handed Sarina Wiegman's side all three points, despite Kirsty Hanson's late first half strike as they started their inaugural Nations League campaign with an impressive win in the Sunderland rain.
This is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses player in the win over Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland outfit. Do you agree with our ratings?