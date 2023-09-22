Telling news your way
Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly celebrate England's opener against Scotland. Cr. Getty Images

England player ratings: How the Lionesses rated in 2-1 Nations League win over Scotland - gallery

England recovered from their World Cup final heartache with a 2-1 win over neighbours Scotland in the UEFA Nations League. Here’s how we rated each performance.

By Graham Falk
2 minutes ago

England enjoyed a battling win at a sold out Stadium Of Light as they beat neighbours Scotland 2-1 in UEFA Nations League campaign.

Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp handed Sarina Wiegman's side all three points, despite Kirsty Hanson's late first half strike as they started their inaugural Nations League campaign with an impressive win in the Sunderland rain.

This is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses player in the win over Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland outfit. Do you agree with our ratings?

Pulled off an astonishing save from Caroline Weir early in the first half and was her usual lazer focused self.

1. Mary Earps - 7

Pulled off an astonishing save from Caroline Weir early in the first half and was her usual lazer focused self. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Got the opening goal with a well taken header and offered England and attacking threat all evening.

2. Lucy Bronze - 7

Got the opening goal with a well taken header and offered England and attacking threat all evening.

Steady enough but was given a real challenge in the first half by Scotland.

3. Jess Carter - 6

Steady enough but was given a real challenge in the first half by Scotland. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Impressed in the absence of Keira Walsh, offering protection for the back line and superb set piece delivery.

4. Katie Zelem - 7

Impressed in the absence of Keira Walsh, offering protection for the back line and superb set piece delivery.

