England recovered from their World Cup final heartache with a 2-1 win over neighbours Scotland in the UEFA Nations League. Here’s how we rated each performance.

England enjoyed a battling win at a sold out Stadium Of Light as they beat neighbours Scotland 2-1 in UEFA Nations League campaign.

Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp handed Sarina Wiegman's side all three points, despite Kirsty Hanson's late first half strike as they started their inaugural Nations League campaign with an impressive win in the Sunderland rain.

This is how we rated the performance of each Lionesses player in the win over Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland outfit. Do you agree with our ratings?

1 . Mary Earps - 7 Pulled off an astonishing save from Caroline Weir early in the first half and was her usual lazer focused self. Photo: Cameron Spencer

2 . Lucy Bronze - 7 Got the opening goal with a well taken header and offered England and attacking threat all evening.

3 . Jess Carter - 6 Steady enough but was given a real challenge in the first half by Scotland. Photo: Richard Heathcote