The Lionesses are on the road as they face the Netherlands tonight in the UEFA Women's Nations League clash in Utrecht. Here’s which 11 players we think predict will start Netherlands vs England - with two changes.

A narrow 2-1 victory over near neighbours Scotland ensured England got their UEFA Nations League campaign underway with three points ahead of tonight's clash with Netherlands.

Over 40,000 fans packed out the Stadium Of Light last week to welcome to the team home in their first game since the World Cup final and goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp ensured they were sent home happy as they squeezed past a determined Scotland side.

Formerly managed by current Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman, the Netherlands will be a different proposition entirely though. Winners of the 2017 Euros while under the tutelage of Wiegman, their opening Nations League game saw them suffer a shock 2-1 defeat to Belgium and they'll be determined to put things right on home soil.

With Manchester City star Jill Roord likely to be in the Netherlands starting XI, the Lionesses will need to be on top form to overcome the Dutch who will be hurting from their last minute defeat to Belgium last week.

England will start the game as slight favourites, but which starting XI will Sarina begin the game with tonight? We are predicting two changes.

Do you agree with our picks for the game?

1 . GK - Mary Earps The Manchester United stopper is England's first choice - always.

2 . RCB - Jess Carter From versatile squad player to one of the first names on the team sheet, the Chelsea defender will fit on the right hand side of a back three. Photo: STEVE CHRISTO

3 . CB - Millie Bright The skipper goes in the centre of England's back three. Photo: Catherine Ivill